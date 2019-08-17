Several local students were recently named to the dean's list at Lewis University, including: Emily Loucado, of Beecher, general studio art; Emily Loucado, of Beecher, psychology; Haley E. Olson, of Beecher, nursing; Logan H. Cole, of Bourbonnais, aviation flight management; Delaney G. Sistek, of Braceville, accounting; Tyler Schoonover, of Braidwood, criminal justice; Ashley R. Lardi, of Coal City, chemistry and secondary education; Natalie M. Porterfield, of Coal City, health care leadership; Sergio E. Martinez, of Custer Park, business administration; Elizabeth A. Wilkins, of Essex, elementary education; Ryan T. Gelatka, of Manhattan, economics and finance; Ryan J. Gentile, of Manhattan, biology; Jennifer Healy, of Manhattan, accounting and finance; Niamh M. Igoe, of Manhattan, accounting and business administration; Lauren Nugent, of Manteno, middle level education; Carley M. Maupin, of Peotone, mathematics; Laci Baumhover, of Wilmington, dental hygiene; and Vanessa R. Hall, of Wilmington, forensic criminal investigation.

