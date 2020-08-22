Several local students were named to the dean's list at Lewis University, including: Matthew Anderson, of Diamond; Anthony Baudino, of Diamond; James Begley, of Wilmington; Elizabeth Beyer, of Dwight; Kayla Bogda, of Manhattan; Waynette Carter, of Coal City; Ryleigh Christensen, of Coal City; Logan Cole, of Bourbonnais; Michelle Fierro, of Braidwood; Ryan Gentile, of Manhattan; Austin Hauck, of Braidwood; Hailey Hupe, of Peotone; Jacob Hyzy, of Manteno; Niamh Igoe, of Manhattan; Cooper Jones, of Bourbonnais; Codi Landry, of Bradley; Ashley Lardi, of Coal City; Alec Leasure, of Coal City; Bradley Littleton, of Coal City; Emily Loucado, of Beecher; Lauren Nugent, of Manteno; Haley Olson, of Beecher; Kelsey Papineau, of Buckingham; Joseph Preusser, of Beecher; Brennan Price, of Peotone; Katie Quinn, of Wilmington; John Rodriguez Santiago, of Coal City; Amber Rosales-Wojtanowski, of Manhattan; Austin Sarsfield, of Manhattan; Mitchell Schrimsher, of Beecher; Makaylah Schwark, of Bourbonnais; Kylei Smith, of Kankakee; Lani Smith, of Godley; and Keegan Zack, of Watseka.
