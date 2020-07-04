Michael Leppin, of Peotone, recently graduated from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree. He earned accreditation from the USDA and Level 1 Fear-Free Certification. Dr. Leppin also was honored with the Merck Animal Health Innovation Award.
He is the son of Janis Leppin, of Peotone, and the late Jerry Leppin. Michael is a 2012 graduate of Peotone High School, and he also graduated from Olivet Nazarene University in 2016, where he received his bachelor's degree in Biology.
