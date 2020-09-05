Several local students were named to the spring dean's list at Knox College, including:
• Preston Lade, of Kankakee, whose major is undecided
• Abigail Scholwin, of Dwight, majoring in educational studies-elementary
• Corey Schunke, of Gilman, majoring in integrative business and management
• Nathan Errampalli, of Bourbonnais, majoring in neuroscience
• Brendan Powers, of Bourbonnais, majoring in biology
• Kobe Shutter, of Kankakee, majoring in economics.
