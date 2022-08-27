Kiwanis, Luecke honored in Watseka Aug 27, 2022 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Chris Luecke and Sammy Giordano. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Aug. 15, the Watseka Kiwanis Club met and had a special rewards presentation. Kiwanis Lieutenant Governor, Sammy Giordano, awarded the club with the Distinguished Club Award.This was for the year of 2020-2021 where Curtis Luecke served as President. Luecke received Distinguished President Award.Distinguished Awards are presented to individuals and clubs that meet established criteria that demonstrate special dedication to service, membership, strength and Kiwanis education.“My successful year of presidency came along with a collaborative effort from our club members. We all worked together for the greater good for the children of our community,” said Luecke. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Goodbye, old pal Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Goodbye, old pal Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: Aug. 20, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Aug 20, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. Submit photos to localfaces@daily-journal.com.