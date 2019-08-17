Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary P. Bieber, a 2014 Kankakee High School graduate, was honored as Boom Instructor of the Year in 2018. He also was named Boom Operator of the Year in 2018.
He was a squadron member of the 9th Air Force Refueling Team, which was honored at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois as the Top Air Refueling Section in the Air Force.
He is the son of Maribeth McMenamin Bieber and William Bieber, of Kankakee.
He now is stationed at Travis Air Force Base in California. He works on KC-10 Extenders.
