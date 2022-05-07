Ketchum inducted into honor society May 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Haylee Ketchum, of Watseka, was inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The month of May Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The month of May Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local Faces Art show awareness Photo courtesy of Clove Alliance Apr 23, 2022 Art show for awareness