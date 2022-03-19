Brylee M. Kelly, of Peotone, has been named to the fall semester dean's list at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kan.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Convenient home delivery Monday thru Thursday & Saturday
✓ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week
✓ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions
✓ Unlimited access to our News Apps
✓ One FREE Classified ad per week, items for sale under $250
✓ HomeFinder & Lifestyles Magazine
✓ Daily Journal Super Saver Card valued at $50
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly
|$19.40
|for 28 days
|Monthly Intro
|$14.00
|for 28 days
✓ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week
✓ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions
✓ Unlimited access to our News Apps
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|1 Year
|$52.00
|for 365 days
|1 Month Intro
|$10.00
|for 90 days
✓ Convenient home delivery every Wednesday & Saturday
✓ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week
✓ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions
✓ Unlimited access to our News Apps
✓ One FREE Classified ad per month, items for sale under $250
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly
|$14.00
|for 28 days
|Monthly Intro
|$10.00
|for 28 days
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
View reader-submitted photos of local happenings and people in early March.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription