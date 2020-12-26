Kankakee County Community Services Inc. is proud to announce the 2020 CSBG Scholarship Recipients.
The Scholarships awarded are funded by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunities’ Community Services Block Grant.
The Scholarship recipients are:
-- Alfreta Daniel. Ms. Daniel was awarded a scholarship in the amount of $ 1,166.00. She is a student at Governor’s State University and is studying social work.
-- Antonia Guarjado. Ms. Guarjado was awarded a scholarship in the amount of $1,167. She is a student at Governor’s State University and is studying Psychology.
-- Mercedes Jefferson. Ms. Jefferson was awarded a scholarship in the amount of $1,167. She is a student at Grand Valley State University and is studying Legal Studies.
