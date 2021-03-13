Several local students were named to the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Kankakee Community College, including:

Ashkum

Maci Romero

Bonfield

Kimberly Gaddis

Bourbonnais

Peyton Bovie, Quinlan Carrell, Faith Davison, Sophia Dubravec, Jennifer Minor, Yasin Mohammad, Alexis O’Hara and Vasha Woods

Bradley

Basil Mohammad and Katrina Whitten

Buckingham

Peyton Richie

Cabery

Hallie Sippel

Chebanse

McKenna Goldtrap

Clifton

Kristina Demers

Donovan

Mackenzie Stahlschmidt

Kankakee

David Buckley, Krista Buza, Pricila Carmona, Kyle Hendershott, Allen Pizano and Sharon Viers

Manteno

James Deihl, Madison Engler and Ashley Rodriguez

Momence

Josiah Paynter

Onarga

Alondra Barajas and Elizabeth Trujillo

Sheldon

Emily Dluzak

St. Anne

Kenna Kleinert

Watseka

Blake Foster

Wilmington

Danielle Arteaga.

•••

Phi Theta Kappa has honored academic achievement at associate degree-granting colleges since 1918. It also is the largest honor society in American higher education, with more than 3.5 million members and 1,283 chapters in 10 nations. The society offers opportunities for scholarships, intellectual enrichment and personal development through programs based on the society’s hallmarks of scholarship, leadership, service and fellowship. To be eligible for membership, students must have a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale.