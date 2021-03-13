Several local students were named to the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Kankakee Community College, including:
Ashkum
Maci Romero
Bonfield
Kimberly Gaddis
Bourbonnais
Peyton Bovie, Quinlan Carrell, Faith Davison, Sophia Dubravec, Jennifer Minor, Yasin Mohammad, Alexis O’Hara and Vasha Woods
Bradley
Basil Mohammad and Katrina Whitten
Buckingham
Peyton Richie
Cabery
Hallie Sippel
Chebanse
McKenna Goldtrap
Clifton
Kristina Demers
Donovan
Mackenzie Stahlschmidt
Kankakee
David Buckley, Krista Buza, Pricila Carmona, Kyle Hendershott, Allen Pizano and Sharon Viers
Manteno
James Deihl, Madison Engler and Ashley Rodriguez
Momence
Josiah Paynter
Onarga
Alondra Barajas and Elizabeth Trujillo
Sheldon
Emily Dluzak
St. Anne
Kenna Kleinert
Watseka
Blake Foster
Wilmington
Danielle Arteaga.
•••
Phi Theta Kappa has honored academic achievement at associate degree-granting colleges since 1918. It also is the largest honor society in American higher education, with more than 3.5 million members and 1,283 chapters in 10 nations. The society offers opportunities for scholarships, intellectual enrichment and personal development through programs based on the society’s hallmarks of scholarship, leadership, service and fellowship. To be eligible for membership, students must have a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale.
