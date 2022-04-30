Many local Kankakee Community College students were inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, including:

Beaverville: Abigail Moldovan.

Bourbonnais: Matthew Anderson, Sidney Boggess, Michael Harper and Garrett Metzger.

Bradley: Jolie Keith.

Clifton: Kaylie Warpet.

Grant Park: Madison Meherg.

Herscher: Halie Kohl.

Kankakee: Sarah Goers, Juli Gottberg, Benjamin Morgan and Gavin Phillips.

Manteno: Lauren Vozar.

Onarga: Genesis Carino Crespo.

St. Anne: Kara Kleinert and Cesar Salgado.

Phi Theta Kappa is an international academic honor society for community college students.

