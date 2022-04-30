KCC students named to Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Apr 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Many local Kankakee Community College students were inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, including:Beaverville: Abigail Moldovan.Bourbonnais: Matthew Anderson, Sidney Boggess, Michael Harper and Garrett Metzger.Bradley: Jolie Keith.Clifton: Kaylie Warpet.Grant Park: Madison Meherg. Herscher: Halie Kohl.Kankakee: Sarah Goers, Juli Gottberg, Benjamin Morgan and Gavin Phillips.Manteno: Lauren Vozar.Onarga: Genesis Carino Crespo.St. Anne: Kara Kleinert and Cesar Salgado.Phi Theta Kappa is an international academic honor society for community college students. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: 'Everything has changed' Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: 'Everything has changed' Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: April 2, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Apr 2, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people.