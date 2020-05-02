Thirty-five Kankakee Community College students were inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society during the Spring 2020 semester.

KCC students who joined the PTK, which is an international academic honor society for community college students, between December 2019 and April 2020 are:

Bourbonnais: Robert Eakins, Hoai Do, Timothy Keast, Laura Lebda, Madelyn Longtin, Meghan Peterson, Caleb Piacenti, John Shivers Jr., Samantha Smothers, Andela Spasojevic, Caden Talbot, Milton Troupe, Jacob Wilken, Amy Winkle and Jacob Yuhasz

Bradley: Lisa Trahan

Braidwood: Juanita Welter

Cabery: Hallie Sippel

Chebanse: Cory Hoggins

Chicago: Deangela Davis

Cissna Park: Sloan Boyce

Gilman: Olivia Melgoza and Ariana Ramirez

Grant Park: Jamie Hawkins and Katherin Williams

Kankakee: Leighann Allison, Lauren Buckley, Elizabeth Buri, Hanna Offerman, Zachary Peeken and Angela Shannon

Lockport: Scott Hutter

Manteno: Matthew Lanoue, McKenzey Testerman and Ashlee Wesselhoff

Momence: Alexis Ballard

Onaraga: Renee Gerling and Allison Pree

Prophetstown: Owen Behrens

Watseka: Anna Parmenter, Hayden Peters and Daisy Solorzano

Wilmington: Erin Moran

Fort Wayne, Ind.: Isabelle Hille

In most years, KCC holds induction ceremonies for new Phi Theta Kappa members each fall and spring semester. This spring’s event was planned for April 24 but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Phi Theta Kappa has recognized academic achievement at associate degree-granting colleges since 1918. It also is the largest honor society in American higher education, with more than 3.5 million members and 1,283 chapters in 10 nations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.