Thirty-five Kankakee Community College students were inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society during the Spring 2020 semester.
KCC students who joined the PTK, which is an international academic honor society for community college students, between December 2019 and April 2020 are:
Bourbonnais: Robert Eakins, Hoai Do, Timothy Keast, Laura Lebda, Madelyn Longtin, Meghan Peterson, Caleb Piacenti, John Shivers Jr., Samantha Smothers, Andela Spasojevic, Caden Talbot, Milton Troupe, Jacob Wilken, Amy Winkle and Jacob Yuhasz
Bradley: Lisa Trahan
Braidwood: Juanita Welter
Cabery: Hallie Sippel
Chebanse: Cory Hoggins
Chicago: Deangela Davis
Cissna Park: Sloan Boyce
Gilman: Olivia Melgoza and Ariana Ramirez
Grant Park: Jamie Hawkins and Katherin Williams
Kankakee: Leighann Allison, Lauren Buckley, Elizabeth Buri, Hanna Offerman, Zachary Peeken and Angela Shannon
Lockport: Scott Hutter
Manteno: Matthew Lanoue, McKenzey Testerman and Ashlee Wesselhoff
Momence: Alexis Ballard
Onaraga: Renee Gerling and Allison Pree
Prophetstown: Owen Behrens
Watseka: Anna Parmenter, Hayden Peters and Daisy Solorzano
Wilmington: Erin Moran
Fort Wayne, Ind.: Isabelle Hille
In most years, KCC holds induction ceremonies for new Phi Theta Kappa members each fall and spring semester. This spring’s event was planned for April 24 but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Phi Theta Kappa has recognized academic achievement at associate degree-granting colleges since 1918. It also is the largest honor society in American higher education, with more than 3.5 million members and 1,283 chapters in 10 nations.
