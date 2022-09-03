Kankakee Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society chapter leaders received two awards at this summer’s Illinois Regional convention.
The chapter, Alpha Delta Eta, earned the Hall of Honor Officer Team Award for 2021-22 and the College Project Award for 2021-22 for the chapter’s involvement with “I Can Go To College” tours.
The 2021-22 chapter officers were: Dan McDonald, president/college project chair; Tessa Coulter, Honors-in-Action chair; and Emma Koerner, recording secretary.
“‘I Can Go To College Tours’ were coordinated with Jim Rowe in the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office,” said Frances Hebert, one of the chapter advisers.
“Justice-involved youth were identified through the State’s Attorney’s office and offered a tour of the college. Tours were given by PTK advisors and chapter officers who had completed training. The tours were usually small groups and personalized to the individual’s interest. These tours were offered as an alternative to tours of the jail with the hope that individuals would enroll in college and put their life on the right track.”
Additionally, the chapter achieved a Five Star Award, an international honor that recognizes the highest level of activity within the organization. It is 18th time KCC’s chapter has earned the Five Star Award.
Some chapter activities which led to five-star status included the “I Can Go To College Tours” project, an honors-in-action research project about resale stores and fast fashion, virtual attendance at the Illinois PTK Leadership conference and the PTK International Convention, in-person attendance at the Illinois PTK Regional Convention, and membership campaigns during fall and spring semesters.
The chapter advisers, Hebert and Jackie Montemayer, attended the PTK Illinois Regional Convention in Quincy, and accepted the awards.