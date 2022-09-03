Kankakee Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society chapter leaders received two awards at this summer’s Illinois Regional convention.

The chapter, Alpha Delta Eta, earned the Hall of Honor Officer Team Award for 2021-22 and the College Project Award for 2021-22 for the chapter’s involvement with “I Can Go To College” tours.

The 2021-22 chapter officers were: Dan McDonald, president/college project chair; Tessa Coulter, Honors-in-Action chair; and Emma Koerner, recording secretary.

