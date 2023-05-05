SVA-Conference2023

Kankakee Community College students and staff attend the 2023 Student Veterans of America conference. From left is Cesar Avalos, Rodolfo Leal, Mark Cross and Juan Perez.

 Photo submitted

Daily Journal staff report

Kankakee Community College is one of 28 small community colleges across the nation with a gold ranking in the 2023 Guide to Military Friendly® Schools, published in conjunction with “G.I. Jobs” magazine.

Typically, KCC has about 60 veterans who enroll each year, according to the college’s Office of Financial Aid. Among veterans, there are 35 KCC student veterans currently utilizing VA Education benefits.

Recommended for you