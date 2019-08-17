Kankakee Community College announced its president’s and honors lists for the summer term.
The president’s list (student must maintain a grade point average of 3.80 or higher and be enrolled in six or more semester hours) — Ashkum: Brayden Bailey, Madison McKee and Tricia O'Connor. Beecher: Heather Benson and Candance Gayton. Blue Island: Nathan Morfoot. Bonfield: Alyse Hodgin and Alexis Robinson. Bourbonnais: Blake Anderson, Dajah Bibbs, Erica Billington, Tasha Blanchette, Alexis Bohlmann, Kwaliyah Borders, Miguel Davila, Carter Dupuis, Bryson Fozzard, McKenna Fred, Samantha Gonski, Kaitlyn Hagge, Emily Hawker, Latrisse Hayward, Makenzie Hipple, Madonna Iskander, Melanie Koziol, Debra Lenair, Lexie McCleary, Alisha Mitchell, Avery Norwick, Antonio Petrongelli, Faith Quigley, Matthew Randak, Laura Schiel, Brian Steele, Alexandra Sterk, Ethan Stone, Madeline Vana, Daniel Willis, Vasha Woods and Malgorzata Zeglen. Bradley: Kristina Ehmen, Marcus Greene, Caleb Jackson, Zakary Jackson, Michael Kettley, Joshua Ollom, Mary Schubert and Darby Thomas. Braidwood: Steven Tatroe and Dylan Williams. Channahon: Austin Plumley. Chebanse: James Ferris, Breanna Heimberger and Taylor Hokanson. Clifton: Justin Coggins, Heidi Justice, Mary Peters and Jade Raines. Cullom: Jakob Crowley. Grant Park: Ryan Dandurand, Tyler Gorman, Jamie Hawkins, Kaitlyn McMahan and Amanda Trompler. Herscher: Jeannie Denault and Blaisius Feller. Hoopeston: Sarah Wood. Kankakee: Hannah Bailey, Sidney Bohac, David Buckley, Elizabeth Buri, Raeven Carroll, Michaela Coppotelli, Luke Cross, Jordyn Downing, Luke Engelman, Breanna Franklin, Julie Gonzalez, Kyle Haut, Caleb Johnson, Carleigh Johnson, Daniel Kim, Bryson Macak, Lauren Mason, James Morrison, Colin Reilly, Karla Rodriguez-Ramirez, Kayla Runner, Katrina Stevenson, Charles Vaughn, Emily Walsh, LaShon Williams and Alexander Hoss. Manteno: Kathryn Bell, Alyssa Crowley, Matthew McCue, Ariana Miller, Amanda Myers, Matthew O'Neill, Joshua Polega, Lisa Schamber, Kathleen Sweeney, Austin Toepper and Paige Trimbur. Martinton: Colin Corriveau and Dylan Wauthier. Mokena: Daniel Smith. Momence: Carly Johnston. Piper City: Daniel McDonald. St. Anne: Christopher Mailhiot and Madison Spence. Sheldon: Katherine Morris. Watseka: Andrew Douglas, McCall Schunke, Ethan Welch and Sadee Wuethrich. Wilmington: Dawson Swearengen and Dylan Swearengen. Sarona, Wis.: Jacob Burns.
The honors list (student must maintain a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.79 and be enrolled in six or more semester hours) — Beecher: Jillian Curran. Bonfield: Jacob Reilly. Bourbonnais: Isaac Andrade, Briana Barth, Nicole Beaupre, Cole Bertrand, Alexxis Birch, Andrew Boudreau, Antonia Guajardo, Jacob Helton, Jassmine Holloway, Nathan Jacobs, Ryan Jemar, Danielle Kennedy, Carissa Labriola, Emma Longtin, McKinley Marcotte, Nicole Martinez, Elizabeth Monferdini, Johana Morris, Erika Norwick, Anyia Rogers, Joseph Ross, Elizabeth Strand, Amanda Travis and Jakob Zirbel. Bradley: Tomlyn Brza, Aubree Hayden, James Langer, Empress Love, Grant Patterson, Lijina Raj and Hanna Teneyuca. Chebanse: Jillian Baker, Kaitlin Bowers and Jules Hartman. Clifton: Jack Jarvis. Crescent City: Chelsea Stanley. Donovan: Hannah Askew and Morgan Squyres. Gilman: Alexis Regan. Grant Park: Steven Fuentes. Herscher: Jordan Emling, Ronald Griffin, Lauren Kroll, Nicole Olson and Ian Telschow. Kankakee: Emmanuel Ayala, Joel Azzarelli, Aaron Ball, Zoey Berwanger, Tiffany Black, Shanette Davis, Jasmine Gomez, Xandria Harris, Allison Mendell, Thomas O'Connell, Aurora Rivera, Gizelle Salazar-Martinez, Brandon Sommer, Molly Steele, Ariana Thomas, Allison Veltman, Sarah Vinardi, Michael Voechting, Cara White and Summer Young. Manteno: Grace Cunningham, Lori Dombrowski, Lexie Ipema, Anthony Koranda, Lili Martin, Megan Riffel, Gabe Villanueva and Katelyn Windebank. Momence: Alexis Ballard, Kacie Gossett, Shawn Krenkel and Ariana Torrence. St. Anne: Kevali Amphy, Jacob Burling, Jessica Serrano and Kaylee Surprenant. Sheldon: Allison Suchor. Watseka: Brooke Arseneau, Daniel Devine, Noah Dietchweiler, Katelyn Norder and Megan Trumann. Muskegon, Mich.: Britney Zehr.
