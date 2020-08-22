The Honors List has been announced for Kankakee Community College’s Summer 2020 term.
To be named to the Honors List, a student must maintain a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.79 and be enrolled in six or more semester hours.
The following students were named:
Ashkum: Cassidy Gerdes
Beecher: Heather Benson and Kayla Hon
Bourbonnais: Martha Avelar, Jon-Michael Barger, Alexxis Birch, Jamie Bonds, Quinlan Carrell, Aidan Demarah, Sara Donohue, Alexis Fischer, Michael Georgeff, Cassidy Holderman, Nichole Jones, Kristin Lowman, Nykole Morgan, Savannah Steinke, Haleigh Sutter, Kelsey Tolmer, Joy Usen, Grace Wahlen and Jakob Zirbel
Bradley: Michael Bell, Olivia Dexter, Luis Mendez, Basil Mohammad, Ella Orvis, Sennola Oyebamiji, Jessica Schilaci and Tammie Selvey
Chebanse: Eilish Alexander, Bailee Schingel and Timothy Stevenson
Clifton: Andrew Boudreau, Austin Boudreau, Justin Coggins and Jack Jarvis Danforth: Madisyn Shambrook
Grant Park: Emma Damler
Herscher: Melody Richardson
Kankakee: Elizabeth Barajas, Lauren Buckley, Bryan Carmona, David Denson, Garrett Duke, Ashlynn Forbes, Angela Garcia, Xochitl Garcia, Jasmine Gomez, Chase Gonzalez, Ashley Hahn, Blanca Hernandez-Gonzalez, Kimbrea Mitchell, Maria Munoz, Allen Pizano, LoRyelle Robinson, Krystal Rose Luie, Kylie Salm and Summer Young
Manteno: Kristen Arbuckle, Shelby Cole, Sierra Cureton, Andrew Fortenberry, Ashlee Gill, Kira Grisham, Carson Harris, Brandon Henning, Cheyenne Koehne, Hailey Kyllonen, Caitlin Meyer, Marissa Michaels, Alexys Ramirez, Kevin Roedl, Jennifer Soyer and Ashlee Wesselhoff
Momence: Kerry Conner, Hannia Garcia, Hannah Munyon, Kera Newberry, Anne Ostrow, Clayton Ritter, Maria Zamora and Yiecel Zavala
Onarga: Alondra Barajas and Elizabeth Trujillo
St. Anne: Tricia Surprenant
Watseka: Brooke Arseneau, Cole Arseneau, William Dene, Noah Dietchweiler, Jena Horchem, Christina Ladd and Mikaela Nissen
Austin, Texas: Catherine Walsh
