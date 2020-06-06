KANKAKEE — Students have been named to the Honors List at Kankakee Community College for the spring 2020 semester.
To receive the honor, a student must maintain a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.79 and be enrolled in six or more semester hours.
The following students have been included on the list:
Ashkum: Brayden Bailey, Kaitlyne Beherns, Jacob Bramer, Jayden Dingler, Kate Hanson, Cody Kelch, Grace Poskin and Maci Romero
Beecher: Heather Benson and Joseph Rosales
Bourbonnais: Megan Arseneau, Martha Avelar, Kaylee Billington, Amanda Blanchette, Peyton Bovie, Olivia Brown, Leoneel Cervantes, Rolando Contreras, Chandler Cox, Lauren Cox, Sara Donohue, Hunter Dupuis, Kole El-Talabani, Ke’Andra English, Alejandro Espinosa, Madalin Evans, Shaina Falkner, Kailey Fisher, Heather Gomez, Alysha Gould, Elyzabeth Greybill, Antonia Guajardo, Katelyn Harder, Latrisse Hayward, Kalyn Hines, James Johanek, Jackelyn Jones, Nichole Jones, Trevor Karnes, Kylie Keber, Noah Kegg, Jackson Kempen, Taylor Kietzman, Quinton Lawrence, Leanna Lee, Nathaniel Martin, Casandra Martinez, Nicole Martinez, Carolann McFarlane, Mallory Meeker, David Minnick, Kaylah Mitts, Nykole Morgan, Zachary Morley, Madeline Mullinax, Bode Nelson, Amber Ogle, Jordan O’Neal, Jodeen Osbourne, Jacob Piwoni, Teague Pullos, Faith Quigley, Samantha Quinn Knoll, Dakota Regnier, Savannah Reno, Emma Schriner, Andrew Seyden, Brian Shapkauski, Zoey Shreffler, Natalia Silva, Samantha Smothers, Andela Spasojevic, Samuel Speiser, Haleigh Sutter, Sarah Tierney, Amanda Travis, Milton Troupe, Jessica Varney, Grace Wahlen, Joseph Wasowicz, Aiden White, Jacob Wilken, Vasha Woods and Jacob Yuhasz
Bradley: Tabitha Behnke, Ashley Buck, Amber Carufel, Lauren Chaney, Anahi Chavez, Loretta Cousins, Olivia Dexter, Kyle Drake, Destiny Emling, Samantha Fabbro, Noah Ghere, Deicy Gonzalez, Alana Hardaway, Aubree Hayden, Alexandrea Hodges, Adamaris Jaramillo-Martinez, James Langer, Brittany Licka, Alayna O’Brien, Joshua Ollom, Jessica OMay, Ella Orvis, Chelsey Pizano, Melissa Pogliano, Matthew Randak, Jason Rodriguez, Irene Ruiz, Elizabeth Saathoff, Sarah Sarkozi, Hannah Schwartz, Claire Tanner, Jason Tanner, Hanna Teneyuca, Gabrielle Wagner, Alec Wallace, Katelyn Wheeler and Jolene Wilkins
Buckingham: Colleen Jandeska, Brandon McDivitt and Peyton Richie
Campus: Kala Koronkowski and Ryan Walsh
Charleston: Michelle Muysenberg
Chebanse: McKenna Goldtrap, Cory Hoggins, Kim Marquie, Tanya O’Connor, Britney Pelletier, Olzea Smolinski and Alexis Waller.
Chicago: Jacob Vera
Chicago Heights: Ceairra Smith
Cissna Park: Sloan Boyce and Christian Stadeli
Clifton: Abbey Boudreau, Andrew Boudreau, Austin Boudreau, Jeannette Carrington, Jefferson Caspary, Justin Coggins, Erica Cordes, Kallie Coyne, Hannah Davis, Kristina Demers, Ella Ducat, Alexis Eighnor-Walters, Ethan Fritz, Gabriella Griffith, Lauran Hickson, Jack Jarvis, Danielle LeClair, Jenna Raines, Makenna Reick and David Zell
Coal City: Amanda Fagan
Cullom: Ashten Melton
Danforth: Macenzi Maisonneuve
Diamond: Bobbi Brakebill
Donovan: Hannah Askew, Katy Ruda and Mackenzie Stahlschmidt
Essex: James Tucker
Freeport: Madison Wallace
Gilman: Dioselin Andrade, Jose Diaz, Jamie Eden, Olivia Melgoza and Ariana Ramirez
Grant Park: Alexander Dotson, Steven Fuentes, Madison Irwin, Jessica Junker, Jase Moore-Hawkins, Will Schneider, Olivia Wheeler and Katherin Williams
Hazel Crest: Kierra Williamson
Herscher: Quinnton Becker, Wade Brychta, Hunter Glass, Madysen Gaus, Zachary Miller, Conner Settles, Hailey Ullman, Justin Wagner and Taylor Wolter
Homer Glen: Jacob Hutter and Scott Hutter
Huntley: Nicholas Laxner
Iroquois: Ashley Emery
Kankakee: Allison Albright, Jacob Allen, Johnathon Arvizo, Gizelle Avalos, Emmanuel Ayala, Lauren Aydelott, Aaron Ball, Melanie Barthel, Theodore Brandt, Lauren Buckley, Elizabeth Buri, Annita Butler, Isabella Chio, Michaiah Clark, Brenda Colin-Barron, Michaela Coppotelli, Martha Cornejo, Morgan Craver, Luke Cross, Danielle Denton, Morgan Dorsey, Brianna Douglas, Melinda Dowdy, Jesus Espinoza, Ashlynn Forbes, Giovanny Garcia, Jesus Garcia, Yuliana Gaytan Lopez, Ethan Geisler, Rachel Goodberlet, Nicholas Goodrich, Tatum Hall, Zoey Harer, Ashley Harwood, Drew Hines, Kendreea Hodges, Heather Jensen, Jazzmyn Johnson, Mark Kurzejka, Madelene Lewis, Elena Longtin, Amanda Lopez, Itzel Lopez, Perla Lopez, Cuong Luong, Esmeralda Martinez, Lauren Mason, David McCleery, Dandy Medina Gonzalez, Brenda Millan, Neyda Molina, Taylor Moser, Kristine Neuby, Amanda Oberg, Hanna Offerman, Sara Ojeda-Dominguez, Maris Olson, Laura Perez, Elizabeth Phagan, Erin Reilly, Aurora Rivera, LoRyelle Robinson, Samaria Rosenthal, Cori Sims, Anthony Sullivan, Jesse Szczepanski, Anna Uphoff, Marisol Varela, Jacquelin Villagomez, Maurice Walker, Lauren Ware, Karlee Wilkins and Taunia Williams. Manteno: Maximilian Aicher, Liam Bertrand, Michael Boyd, Izak Brzezicki, Chalina Craaybeek, Sierra Cureton, Lori Dombrowski, Sean Drexler, Hayley Easter, Araceli Figueroa, Alexandria Hanshew, Amy Horn, Lexie Ipema, Cheyenne Koehne, Samantha Lippner, Ashley Mazur, Delaney McDermott, Ariana Miller, Ethan Morrical, Kaelie Muller, Amanda Myers, Nicole Neiner, Natalie Nelson, Elle Nugent, Matthew O’Neill, Melissa Peck, Nickolas Pomykala, Ava Prate, Alexys Ramirez, Hannah Rath, Megan Riffel, Kevin Roedl, Alexandra Roling, Jake Schnell, Christina Tsiamas, Preston VanSwol and Heather Wascher
Martinton: Colin Corriveau and Ian Nemeth
Matteson: Arriyonn Phillips
Mokena: Kelsey Elam
Momence: Spencer Baker, Alexis Ballard, Anna Hunte, Mattison Lanie, Amy Leach, Samantha Lorenz, Hannah Munyon, Steven Ortiz, Trevor Reaman, Jacquelyn Silva and Cristian Zavala
Monee: Izabella Wilczek
Onarga: Andrew Medina, Judy Medina, Allison Pree, Meara Tilstra and Elizabeth Trujillo
Papineau: Nathanial Chouinard
Pembroke Township: Anthony Lopez
Peotone: Monica Gonzalez
Piper City: Crystal Coffey
Plainfield: Danielle Arteaga
Prophetstown: Owen Behrens
Reddick: Peyton Mullin
St. Anne: Keith Hakala, Payton Kerness, Jaiden Longtin, Isabella Menigoz, Lars Menigoz, Magen Meyer, Jesenia Ochoa, Cesar Salgado and Geraldine Zeni
Sheldon: Isabelle Cohn, Emily Dluzak, Ashlyn Lane, Mackenzie Millard and Sara Walwer
Streator: Aubrey Durdan
Sun River Terrace: Jamisha Jones
Watseka: Brooke Arseneau, Matthew Canady, Tira Clement, Blake Deneau, Daniel Devine, Dakota Donaldson, McKenzie Hasbargen, Amber Reed, Andrew Soucie, Shyla Wallace and Sadee Wuethrich
Westville: Trey Bryant
Fair Oaks, Ind.: Anna Carlson
Fort Wayne, Ind.: Isabelle Hille
Lafayette, Ind.: Kelden Tyson
Portage, Ind.: Alexander Navarro
Schererville, Ind.: Clayton Thompson
Westville, Ind.: Hayley Edmonds
