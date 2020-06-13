Riley Kauzlaric, of Coal City, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Trending Stories
Articles
- Man dies after falling from roof of house
- Voice of the People: Separate Kankakee County from Chicago
- Gene Kruse
- US Route 45/52 projects set for this summer
- BEST BITES: Last bites: Coyote Canyon and Bakers Square will be sorely missed
- Remote learning likely to continue next year at BBCHS
- Kathleen 'Kaytee' Gianotti
- Obituary Recap: June 6, 2020
- Local woman will open her concession trailer this weekend in Peotone
- Coroner provides update on Kankakee County deaths
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!