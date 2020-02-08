Kankakee Trinity Academy honor roll:
Junior high, high honors: Elena Shold, Remington Stewart, Geneva Degenhart, Dakota Drotts, Ashton Bertram, Eme Boerema, Laura Moore, Paige Brands, Tori Wells, Janice Jackson, Silas Ritzema, Morgan Widdicombe, Madeline Shold, Luke Green, Elisabeth Degenhart, Libby Green.
Junior high, honors: Zach Henderson, Calleigh Moody, Vince Hendrix, Parker Mullady, Corey Hathaway, Joshua Worden, Nicole Villagomez, Marissa Hathaway, Kortney Junker, Gabriel Rewerts, Ben Harpster, Aaron Kendregan, Lunden Brown, Gabriella Trivino, Isaac Hendrix, Jonathan Harwood, Clay Gadbois.
High school, high honors: Travis Harpster, Jesse Jakresky, Hyun ji (Jaa) Baik, Caleb Kendregan, Min Kim, Isabelle Lundmark, Ashlynn Massey, Xander Olson, Anna Ritzema, Aimee Diaz, Ben Green, Sara Haller, Jewel Hayes, Chaehyun (Jenny) Kim, Isabella Pasqualetti, Grace Sims, Reilly Dersien, Justice Hayes, Zahraa Hijazi, Yanan (Nancy) Wei.
High school, honors: Chloe Brands, Dana Kim, Emily McGinnis, Abby Furgal, Carter Stoltz, Julio Ruiz, Cole Tueck, Rachel Um, Lydia Emmerich, Veronica Harwood, Jonah Worden, David Bourell, Marina Suto, Ellie Stoltz, Mason Garcia, Ayden Griffey, Jackson Wade, Stuart Hansen, Kat Bedoya, Morgan Bridgewater, Terry Heo, Leigh Cleggett, Sergio Pena Pacheco, Jada Lockett-Bonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!