The Kankakee Kiwanis Club honored 28 graduating seniors with Student Leadership and Music awards at a recent luncheon.

The students and their parents were the guests of Kiwanis. This was the 99th year for the awards, which originally started with Kankakee High School, but now include every high school, public and private, in Kankakee County.

Each school names a male and a female leadership winner. Any school with a musical program can also name a Arion-Sousa winner. The awards are designed to recognize leadership and voluntarism.

