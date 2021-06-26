Daily Journal staff report
The longest-serving current member of the Kankakee Community College board of trustees was honored by the Illinois Community College Trustees Association.
Jerald Hoekstra, of St. Anne, received the 30-year Trustee Award from the ICCTA during its annual convention June 4 in Bloomington. Hoekstra joined the KCC board of trustees Dec. 12, 1991.
“Thirty years ago, I was asked by Fey Orr if I would consider taking his place on the KCC Board of Trustees when he retired,” Hoekstra said. “I felt both humbled and challenged. My time on the board has been very fulfilling. KCC has been blessed with many great board members who worked together for the success of the college. I am just happy that I could be part of it.”
Faculty, alumnus honored
Two KCC faculty members and an alumnus also were among nominees for statewide awards.
Jenny Pecora Kettley was among the nominees for the ICCTA Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Award. Pecora Kettley is an English professor for the Liberal Arts and Sciences Division. Joshua Riley was among those nominated for the ICCTA Outstanding Part-Time Faculty Award. Riley teaches English courses in the Liberal Arts and Sciences Division and is the lead tutor for student-athletes.
Walter “Chip” Hasselbring, a 1976 KCC graduate, was among the nominees for the ICCTA Distinguished Alumnus Award. Hasselbring has had a long career with Iroquois Federal and IF Bankcorp, where he serves as president, chief executive officer and director. Hasselbring also serves on several community boards and foundations, including The KCC Foundation Board of Directors.