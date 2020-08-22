The following students have been named to the President’s List at Kankakee Community College for the Summer 2020 term.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.80 or higher and be enrolled in six or more semester hours.
Aroma Park: Jordan Isaacs
Ashkum: Madison Bramer and Emily Heideman
Beecher: Zachary Bolda
Bonfield: Faith Keller and Jonah Yoest
Bourbonnais: Deborah Arndt, Carson Baker, Dajah Bibbs, Matthew Brieske, Holly Brown, Jocelyn Clodi, Lauren Cox, Krystle Deepankar, Mackenzie Delby, Catherine Diaz, McKenna Fred, Matthew Harnisch, Tyler Jasmin, Andrew Kyrouac, Anna Latham, Samantha LeBeau, Rubin Logan, Mikayla Martinez, Agnes Menz, Yasin Mohammad, Crystal Pak, Meghan Peterson, Natalie Quinlan, Elizabeth Stevens, Caden Talbot, Tresa Tibble, Milton Troupe, Selah White, Jacob Wilken and Vasha Woods
Bradley: Arielle Elliott, Aubree Hayden, Tyler Holmes, Krista Meyer, Whitney Misters, Eden Rainbolt, Lijina Raj, Lisa Trahan, Jennifer Urbanski and Chantelle Villagomez
Cabery: Chloe Walsh
Chebanse: Carson Perzee
Cissna Park: Anna Jennings and Julian Stadeli
Clifton: Fallon Gray, Carissa Lundmark, Riley Thompson and David Zell
Diamond: Bobbi Brakebill
Gilman: Dioselin Andrade
Grant Park: Grace Gorman, Austin Jacobson, Amanda Trompler and Camden Wagner
Herscher: Zachary Miller
Kankakee: Tameko Bailey, Kelsey Bell, Pricila Carmona, Danielle Denton, Cruz Duran, Jesus Garcia, Kathleen Grant, Kaitlyn Gray, Tatum Hall, Holly Kropp, Abigail Kukuck, Yan Long, Cuong Luong, James Paglin, Mitzi Perez, Kaitlin Pfeiffer and Yorelly Villagomez
Manteno: Michael Basham, Kathryn Bell, Michael Brady, Haley Daniel, Grace Duggan, Robert Eakins, Benjamin Koranda, Ariana Miller, Devin Sievert, Kimberly Wise and Samantha Wise
Martinton: Ian Nemeth
Momence: Alexis Ballard, Karmyn Jensen, Vanessa Moss and Sarah Young
Onarga: Oscar Camargo, Myya Campos and Allison Pree
Reddick: Peyton Mullin
Saint Anne: Theresa Lindstrom and Sarah Littrell
Sheldon: Katherine Morris
Watseka: Andrew Douglas, Jazmin Esquivel, Mayra Esquivel Bautista, Mallory Grosvenor, Samantha Nelson, Hayden Peters and Keegan Zack
Brighton, Mich.: Seth Ellis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!