The following students have been named to the President’s List at Kankakee Community College for the Summer 2020 term.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.80 or higher and be enrolled in six or more semester hours.

Aroma Park: Jordan Isaacs

Ashkum: Madison Bramer and Emily Heideman

Beecher: Zachary Bolda

Bonfield: Faith Keller and Jonah Yoest

Bourbonnais: Deborah Arndt, Carson Baker, Dajah Bibbs, Matthew Brieske, Holly Brown, Jocelyn Clodi, Lauren Cox, Krystle Deepankar, Mackenzie Delby, Catherine Diaz, McKenna Fred, Matthew Harnisch, Tyler Jasmin, Andrew Kyrouac, Anna Latham, Samantha LeBeau, Rubin Logan, Mikayla Martinez, Agnes Menz, Yasin Mohammad, Crystal Pak, Meghan Peterson, Natalie Quinlan, Elizabeth Stevens, Caden Talbot, Tresa Tibble, Milton Troupe, Selah White, Jacob Wilken and Vasha Woods

Bradley: Arielle Elliott, Aubree Hayden, Tyler Holmes, Krista Meyer, Whitney Misters, Eden Rainbolt, Lijina Raj, Lisa Trahan, Jennifer Urbanski and Chantelle Villagomez

Cabery: Chloe Walsh

Chebanse: Carson Perzee

Cissna Park: Anna Jennings and Julian Stadeli

Clifton: Fallon Gray, Carissa Lundmark, Riley Thompson and David Zell

Diamond: Bobbi Brakebill

Gilman: Dioselin Andrade

Grant Park: Grace Gorman, Austin Jacobson, Amanda Trompler and Camden Wagner

Herscher: Zachary Miller

Kankakee: Tameko Bailey, Kelsey Bell, Pricila Carmona, Danielle Denton, Cruz Duran, Jesus Garcia, Kathleen Grant, Kaitlyn Gray, Tatum Hall, Holly Kropp, Abigail Kukuck, Yan Long, Cuong Luong, James Paglin, Mitzi Perez, Kaitlin Pfeiffer and Yorelly Villagomez

Manteno: Michael Basham, Kathryn Bell, Michael Brady, Haley Daniel, Grace Duggan, Robert Eakins, Benjamin Koranda, Ariana Miller, Devin Sievert, Kimberly Wise and Samantha Wise

Martinton: Ian Nemeth

Momence: Alexis Ballard, Karmyn Jensen, Vanessa Moss and Sarah Young

Onarga: Oscar Camargo, Myya Campos and Allison Pree

Reddick: Peyton Mullin

Saint Anne: Theresa Lindstrom and Sarah Littrell

Sheldon: Katherine Morris

Watseka: Andrew Douglas, Jazmin Esquivel, Mayra Esquivel Bautista, Mallory Grosvenor, Samantha Nelson, Hayden Peters and Keegan Zack

Brighton, Mich.: Seth Ellis

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.