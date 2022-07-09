Junker honored in Wisconsin Jul 9, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emily Junker, of Grant Park, a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee, Wis., was named to the spring semester dean's list. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Extra, extra Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Extra, extra Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: July 2, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jul 2, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events, people and organizations.