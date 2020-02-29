BALTIMORE, MD — Faith Provost, of Bourbonnais, was named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md.
Faith is majoring in medicine, science and the humanities and plans to graduate in May 2023. She is the daughter of Haven and Anna Provost and attended Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in Kankakee.
