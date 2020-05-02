Jessica Gowler, of Bourbonnais, was named to the dean's list at Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, Calif. She is a cinematic arts production major.
Trending Stories
Articles
- Gary Moore: Shopping with zombies
- Bourbonnais man arrested in 3 robberies
- 'We have to make a living'
- Gloria Goodberlet
- Death notices: April 30, 2020
- Death notices: April 29, 2020
- Susan Hillman
- Former McNamara star Ward signs with Arizona Cardinals
- Farmers' market becomes a driving force
- Death notices: April 28, 2020
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!