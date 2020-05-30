Austin Jarnagin, of Limestone, graduated from Benedictine University with a bachelor's degree in health science. He was a four-year starter on the football team, received many conference awards and an all-district award his senior year.
Austin was one of eight seniors in the NACC conference to be named to NFF Hampshire Honor Society, an academic award based on four years of high grades and performance on the football field.
