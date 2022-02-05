Several local students have been named to the fall semester dean's list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, including:
-- Samantha Rae Hanley, of Braceville, a junior studying animal science.
-- Abigail Louise Charles, of Coal City, a senior studying kinesiology and health.
-- Kit Eugene Clayburn, of Coal City, a junior studying animal ecology.
-- Natalie Renee Pacholski, of Essex, a senior studying elementary education.
-- Nathan E. Kallal, of Gibson City, a freshman studying electrical engineering.
-- Reilly Victor Reifsteck, of Herscher, a senior studying mechanical engineering.
-- Lucy Newtoff, of Manhattan, a sophomore studying pre-interior design.
-- Emma Jean Heaney, of Manteno, a freshman studying biology (AGLS).
-- Morgan Lillian Meaney, of Manteno, a freshman studying chemical engineering.
-- Demetrius Daniel Christou, of Peotone, a senior studying computer engineering.
-- Katherine C. Taylor, of Peotone, a senior studying veterinary medicine.