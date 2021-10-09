The Illinois CPA Society is accepting applications for an internship program for racial and ethnic minority college students interested in pursuing careers in accounting and finance.
The Mary T. Washington Wylie Internship Preparation Program will take place virtually Jan. 5 to 7.
Apply online at icpas.org/mtww before the Nov. 8 deadline.
Selected scholars will partake in an agenda aimed at arming them with the skills needed to succeed in obtaining internships within accounting firms and corporate finance departments. Participants will engage in various sessions with representatives from Abbott, Crowe LLP, Deloitte LLP, Ernst & Young LLP, Grant Thornton LLP, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, KPMG LLP, PwC LLP, Sikich LLP and Wipfli LLP, which also will be interviewing for a variety of paid internships.
Other program highlights include motivational keynotes, resume advice, interview coaching, LinkedIn profile development and opportunities to network with mentors, program alumni and other diverse students.
All participants will receive a $500 scholarship to help with their educational expenses. Additionally, through a unique partnership with the University of Illinois, program participants will have the chance to interview for a free tuition and stipend scholarship for the Master of Accounting Science Program.
“We’re so proud to welcome our 10th class of scholars to this remarkable three-day program that’s proven to prepare participants for a successful transition from student to young professional,” said Kari L. Natale, CAE, senior director of the CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois. “Watching these deserving students become more motivated, confident and better prepared to not only succeed in the accounting and finance profession but to also help change the face of it is incredibly rewarding.”
The program is funded by donations to the CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois’ Mary T. Washington Wylie Opportunity Fund, which honors her legacy as the first Black female CPA in the United States and as a trailblazer who opened doors for generations of aspiring Black CPAs to follow in her historic footsteps.