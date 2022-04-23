Illinois Wesleyan University dean's list Apr 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Several local students have been named to the dean's list at Illinois Wesleyan University for the fall semester, including:-- Ellen Stephens, of Bourbonnais, a junior majoring in business.-- Nick Thorne, of Bourbonnais, a senior majoring in philosophy.-- Lainey Scher, of Crescent City, a freshman majoring in business.-- Liam Bivona, of Manteno, a freshman majoring in accounting.-- Brody Ceh, of Manhattan, a sophomore majoring in history / secondary education. -- Madie Monk, of Manteno, a senior majoring in psychology.-- Katie Morgan, of Manteno, a senior majoring in nursing.-- Reilly Nugent, of Manteno, a junior majoring in finance.-- Leonardo Reyes, of Manteno, a freshman majoring in neuroscience.-- Anthony Quinn, of Watseka, a junior majoring in accounting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: 12 lovely friends Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: 12 lovely friends Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: April 2, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Apr 2, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people.