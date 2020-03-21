Several local students were recently named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Illinois Wesleyan University, including the following:
Beecher: Sabrina Matthews, a senior majoring in nursing
Bourbonnais: Abbie Netherton, a senior majoring in business administration; Nick Thorne, a junior majoring in philosophy
Braidwood: Caroline Marchi, a senior majoring in biology and secondary education
Coal City: Hannah Horn, a senior majoring in environmental studies
Custer Park: Richard Morrison, a senior majoring in biochemistry
Gardner: Breanna Walker, a senior majoring in accounting
Grant Park: Shea Atkins, a first-year student majoring in Hispanic studies and secondary education
Kankakee: Kaitlyn Lacost, a senior majoring in nursing; Colton Smith, sophomore majoring in nursing; Alexander Palacios, a senior majoring in neuroscience
Manhattan: Elizabeth Shaver, a first-year student majoring in English and literature
Manteno: Caitlin Meyer, a junior majoring in elementary education; Madie Monk, a sophomore majoring in psychology
Onarga: Macey Grant, a senior majoring in art
