Several local student were honored on Illinois Wesleyan University’s spring dean’s list, including:
• Shea Atkins, of Grant Park, a first-year student majoring in Hispanic studies and secondary education.
• Daniel Hoekstra, of St. Anne, a senior majoring in accounting.
• Hannah Horn, of Coal City, a senior majoring in environmental studies.
• Kennedy Lacost, of Kankakee, a sophomore majoring in business.
• Kaitlyn Lacost, of Kankakee, a senior majoring in nursing.
• Sabrina Matthews, of Beecher, a senior majoring in nursing.
• Caitlin Meyer, of Manteno, a junior majoring in elementary education.
• Alex Miller, of Kankakee, a sophomore majoring in nursing.
• Madie Monk, of Manteno, a sophomore majoring in psychology.
• Katie Morgan, of Manteno, a sophomore majoring in nursing.
• Richard Morrison, of Custer Park, a senior majoring in biochemistry.
• Abbie Netherton, of Bourbonnais, a senior majoring in business administration.
• Alexander Palacios, of Kankakee, a senior majoring in neuroscience.
• Carla Snyder, of Beecher, a first-year student majoring in nursing.
• Ellen Stephens, of Bourbonnais, a first-year student majoring in business.
• Benjamin Studer, of Wilmington, a senior majoring in financial services.
• Breanna Walker, of Gardner, a senior majoring in accounting.
