Illinois Wesleyan graduates Aug 20, 2022 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several local students received degrees from Illinois Wesleyan University, including:• Kennedy Lacost, of Kankakee, majored in business.• Alex Miller, of Kankakee, majored in nursing.• Madie Monk, of Manteno, graduated magna cum laude, majored in psychology.• Nick Thorne, of Bourbonnais, majored in philosophy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A cat's life for me Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A cat's life for me Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: Aug. 13, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Aug 13, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, organizations and events.