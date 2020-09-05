Illinois Wesleyan University honored candidates for graduation Aug. 2 during the university's first-ever virtual commencement ceremony.
Among the graduates are:
• Macey Grant, of Onarga, who graduated cum laude, majored in art
• Catherine Groth, of Kankakee, majored in music theater
• Daniel Hoekstra, of St. Anne, majored in accounting
• Hannah Horn, of Coal City, majored in environmental studies
• Kaitlyn LaCost, of Kankakee, majored in nursing
• Caroline Marchi, of Braidwood, majored in biology and secondary education
• Sabrina Matthews, of Beecher, who graduated cum laude majored in nursing
• Richard Morrison, of Custer Park, who graduated cum laude, majored in biochemistry
• Abbie Netherton, of Bourbonnais, majored in business administration
• Alexander Palacios, of Kankakee, majored in neuroscience
• Benjamin Studer, of Wilmington, majored in financial services
• Breanna Walker, of Gardner, who graduated magna cum laude, and majored in accounting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!