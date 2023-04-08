Illinois Wesleyan dean's list Apr 8, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several local students have been named to the fall semester dean's list at Illinois Wesleyan University, including:• Carla Snyder, of Beecher, a senior majoring in nursing.• Ella DeYoung, of Bourbonnais, a freshman majoring in business.• Ellen Stephens, of Bourbonnais, a senior majoring in business.• Lainey Scher, of Crescent City, a sophomore majoring in accounting.• Bobbi Davidson, of Kankakee, a senior majoring in psychology.• Elizabeth Shaver, of Manhattan, a senior majoring in English with an emphasis in writing.• Liam Bivona, of Manteno, a sophomore majoring in accounting.• Elle Nugent, of Manteno, a junior majoring in marketing.• Leonardo Reyes, of Manteno, a sophomore majoring in neuroscience.• Isabella Parish, of Peotone, a senior majoring in marketing.• Bobby Mogged, of Piper City, freshman, undecided major.• Anthony Quinn, of Watseka, a senior majoring in accounting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Awareness and appreciation Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Awareness and appreciation Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: March 11, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Mar 11, 2023 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information.