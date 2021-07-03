Several local students received degrees from Illinois State University, including (in order by hometown):
• Dylan Becker, of Beecher, Bachelor of Science.
• Robert Bireline, of Beecher, Bachelor of Science.
• Jenna Campfield, of Beecher, Bachelor of Science.
• Mikaela Basham, of Bonfield, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Alyse Hodgin, of Bonfield, Bachelor of Science.
• Alexander Allegro, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science.
• Jeran Halford, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science.
• Amelia Hartley, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Social Work.
• Holli Winter, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science.
• Brianna Clingan, of Bradley, Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Carson Anderson, of Braidwood, Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Jessica Wenberg, of Braidwood, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Logan Wagner, of Buckingham, Bachelor of Science.
• Madelyn Garrison, of Cissna Park, Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Bethany Merkle, of Cissna Park, Bachelor of Arts.
• Lyndsey Neukomm, of Cissna Park, Bachelor of Science.
• Josette Peters, of Clifton, Bachelor of Science.
• Natalie Benson, of Coal City, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Lukas Van Eck, of Coal City, Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Alison Flessner, of Cullom, Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Catrina Petersen, of Custer Park, Bachelor of Science.
• Alexander Storm, of Donovan, Bachelor of Science.
• Adam Wright, of Essex, Bachelor of Science.
• Braden Marks, of Gardner, Bachelor of Science.
• Madison Coletti, of Grant Park, Bachelor of Science.
• Jacob Lusinski, of Grant Park, Bachelor of Science.
• Alex Leiser, of Herscher, Bachelor of Science.
• Timothy Ullman, of Herscher, Bachelor of Science.
• Holly Camp, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Cameran Douglas, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science.
• Melissa Kaskie, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science.
• Dylan Post, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science.
• Jacqueline Turner, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science.
• Amanda Flynn, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science.
• Shannon Mance, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science.
• Thomas Williams, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science.
• Alexander Zuniga, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science.
• Jamie Carroll, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Collin Damm, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science.
• Piaget Felix, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science.
• Taylor Gilliam, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Anne Murphy, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Megan Richardson, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Hunter Jackson, of Peotone, Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Alec Panici, of Peotone, Bachelor of Arts.
• Megan Smaga, of Peotone, Bachelor of Science.
• Zachary Cowsert, of St. Anne, Bachelor of Science.
• Emma Hafner, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Science.
• Lindsey Joly, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Joshua Lacy, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Science.
• Justine Reents, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Social Work.