Several local students received degrees from Illinois State University, including:
• Barron, Aubrey, of Beecher, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Dayton, Brianna, of Bonfield, Bachelor of Science.
• Wenzelman, Emilie, of Bonfield, Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Barclay, Madison, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science.
• Fillmore, Preston, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science.
• Mann, Rylee, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science.
• McCord, Ashley, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Schumer, Maxwell, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science.
• Morgan, Amanda, of Bradley, Bachelor of Science.
• Sawyers, Khadejia, of Bradley, Bachelor of Science.
• Dillon, Jackson, of Braidwood, Bachelor of Science.
• Winkler, Kylee, of Braidwood, Bachelor of Science.
• Saindon, Molly, of Chebanse, Bachelor of Science.
• Boudreau, Andrew, of Clifton, Bachelor of Science.
• Boudreau, Austin, of Clifton, Bachelor of Science.
• Zell, David, of Clifton, Bachelor of Science.
• Aldridge, Klarissa, of Coal City, Bachelor of Science.
• Benson, Kyra, of Coal City, Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Geers, Virgil, of Coal City, Bachelor of Science.
• Ramirez, Miranda, of Coal City, Bachelor of Science.
• Grace, Gavin, of Custer Park, Bachelor of Science.
• Minnick, Sonja, of Diamond, Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Pampuch, Michael, of Diamond, Bachelor of Science.
• Askew, Hannah, of Donovan, Bachelor of Science.
• Gearman, Ryan, of Elwood, Bachelor of Science.
• Parks, Megan, of Essex, Bachelor of Science.
• Wepprecht, Grace, of Essex, Bachelor of Science.
• Miner, Delaney, of Gardner, Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Steichen, Kaylee, of Gardner, Bachelor of Science.
• Miller, Austin, of Gilman, Bachelor of Science.
• Rogers, Sean, of Gilman, Bachelor of Science.
• Cross, Luke, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science.
• Esparza, Sandra, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science.
• Fay, Allison, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science.
• Foster, Donte,’ of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science.
• Goytia, Gabrielle, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science.
• Moore, Madeline, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science.
• Outsen, Hallie, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science.
• Davis, Madeline, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science.
• Evans, Amber, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Gunther, MacKenzie, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science.
• Thrash, Mackenzie, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Tomasik, Danielle, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science.
• Buehler, Makayla, of Manteno, Bachelor of Arts.
• Clodi, Cade, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science.
• Eason, Jeremy, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science.
• Keigher, Sophia, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science.
• Castonguay, Zack, of Milford, Bachelor of Science.
• Harris, Madison, of Milford, Bachelor of Science.
• Price, Austin, of Milford, Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Thrush, Gared, of Milford, Bachelor of Science.
• Allen, Seth, of Paxton, Bachelor of Science.
• Brust, Maya, of Paxton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Klann, Kalista, of Paxton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Knuth, Logan, of Paxton, Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Krumwiede, Keaton, of Paxton, Bachelor of Science.
• Baumgartner, Jenna, of Peotone, Bachelor of Science.
• Kamowski, James, of Peotone, Bachelor of Science.
• Luchene, Carsen, of Peotone, Bachelor of Science.
• Van, Nicole, of Peotone, Bachelor of Science.
• Divit, Olivia, of St. Anne, Bachelor of Science.
• Aaron, Christa, of Watseka, Bachelor of Science.
• Roth, Garrett, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Arts.