Students planning to major in accounting can apply for more than 40 scholarships of up to $4,000 each from the Illinois CPA Society. Existing accounting students also are eligible. The application deadline is April 1. For more information, go to icpas.org/scholarships.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.