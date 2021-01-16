Kaden Hubly, of Kankakee, has been awarded a Theory-to-Practice Grant from Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio.
The grant awarded to Hubly supports his project, "Structural Biology: A Tool for Studying Modern Medicinal Practices." During the summer, Hubly will study X-ray diffraction techniques using the (SRL) Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource (SRL).
"Recent studies using the SRL have helped aid in cancer chemotherapy drug design, enzyme kinetics, and biocompatibility of medical devices," Hubly said.
He is a pre-medicine and pre-professional zoology double major.
Part of The OWU Connection, the competitive grants support research, internship, service and cultural-immersion opportunities throughout the world.
