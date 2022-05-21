Hubly named to academic honor society at Ohio Wesleyan May 21, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kaden Hubly, of Kankakee, was named to Phi Beta Kappa national academic honor society while attending Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Meet the boys Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Meet the boys Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: May 14, 2022 Daily Journal staff report May 14, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people.