Wesley Harms, of Wilmington, recently received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Olivet Nazarene University, where he was majoring in psychology with a minor in criminal justice. He was on the dean's list. Wesley is the son of Tony and Candace Harms, of Wilmington. He was previously a homeschool student. He plans to attend graduate school to become a licensed professional counselor.

