Hannah Grace, of Bourbonnais, a music major at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Ky., was named to the Fall 2020 dean's list at EKU.
Trending Stories
Articles
- Nano brew pub slated for west Kankakee
- UPDATED: Kankakee shooting ruled a homicide
- Election coverage: The winners are in for City of Kankakee primary election
- Pedestrian hit by vehicle while crossing Court Street
- New occupant at Coyote Canyon?
- Thousands waiting for vaccines in Kankakee County
- Explosion leaves Hopkins Park family homeless
- Proposed law targets ATVs, dirt bikes on Kankakee streets
- UPDATED: Kankakee police conducting death investigation
- Bradley elementary schools to extend school day
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.