Ryan Grosso recently graduated cum laude from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Science degree in earth, society and environmental sustainability, along with a minor in the sustainability, energy, and environment fellows program, and a minor in political science. He is a 2015 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. Ryan is the son of Mark and Jane Grosso, of Bourbonnais. Ryan has accepted a staff position with Prairie Rivers Network in Champaign.

