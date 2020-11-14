Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST /1 AM EST/ TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 TO 50 MPH. * WHERE...ALL OF CENTRAL AND NORTHERN ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT CST /1 AM EST/ TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS AND COMPROMISE SOME OUTDOOR TENT STRUCTURES. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...GUSTY SOUTH TO SOUTHEAST WINDS UP TO 35 TO 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE THIS EVENING. THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT AND THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON. A FEW GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&