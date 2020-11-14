The following students were named to the first-quarter honor roll at Grant Park Middle School:
High honors
Ethan N. Barnas, Julian V. Barnas, Nevaeh J. Blase, Isabella M. Bruni, Addyson L. Cansler, Max J. Cordes, Tonya R. Curcuro, Ava C. Daniel, Carson J. Davis, Mahriyah M. Davis, Ava S. Desiderio, Abigail D. Garcia, Ryder S. Greenholt, Ian G. Hamann, Cristina M. Haro, Brayden M. Heldt, Alyssa D. Hemp, Aaron M. Herz, Anabelle L. Hunt, Camryn G. Karstensen, Erika L. Kveck, Emily J. Lenczycki, Bella M. Malkowski, Dean M. Malkowski, Lola M. Malkowski, Kennedy C. Marcotte, Kamryn L. Marshalek, Anneliese M. Martin, Kaylie N. Meherg, Kohlton L. Mussman, Nolen D. Olthoff, Karolina I. Piperas, Lillian R. Rahman, Abigail P. Roberts, Farrah V. Schurman, Lydia M. Segert, Claire A. Sluis, Jessie M. Smaga, Jacob C. Stenhouse, Dominic V. Tavoletti, Reegan C. Thompson, Anthony A. Valerio, Samuel R. VanKalker, Javier G. Velazquez, Emily R. Voigt, Preston William Wallace and Emma J. Wokurka
Honor roll
Lilyanah Michelle Aguilar, Caiden A. Benson, Elizabeth A. Bostrom, Samuel D. Cordes, Abbigail G. Curcuro, Max D. Currier, Lily P. Daniel, Tyler J. Devens, Chastity S. Gaylord, Addison R. Graham, Jayde Grimes, Cheyenne N. Hayes, Mitchell P. Hiland, Jayden K. Kaack, John E. Kohles, Nadia M. Lipinski, Connor W. Manahan, Chloe Anne L. Moore, Collin M. Mort, Seth M. Muehe, Aiden D. Overbeek, Carsen K. Ruggiero, Carter M. Wackerlin, Gavin T. Wallace and Jaden P. Warren
