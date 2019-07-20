Several local students were recently named to the dean's list at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Mich., including Hailey J. Garlich and Kaylee M. Larson, both of Beecher; Ethan M. Crowley and Caleb J. Nelson, both of Bourbonnais; Christopher Rocha, of Elwood; Jennifer N. Goldenstern and Tyler R. Gorman, both of Grant Park; Nicole J. Simpkins, of Kankakee; Emily L. Lonranger, of Manhattan; Gabriella R. Aicher, of Manteno; and Shelby L. Marchionda, of Peotone. Garlich also received the Excellence in a Discipline Award for Sport Management, the only one awarded to students in her major.

