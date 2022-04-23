Governors State University commencement will take place May 14; times vary per the graduate’s program of study.
Commencement speakers were announced recently. They are Sonya Petty, a native of Chicago’s south side; and Peter Brassea, of Hazel Crest.
Both were chosen based on their accomplishments and the inspiration they provide fellow students.
Petty is an Interdisciplinary Studies Program major in the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS), and Brassea is a social work graduate student.
Petty will address her fellow graduates during the morning ceremony, when CAS and College of Business will be honored.
She said she’s grateful for the special opportunity.
“It’s been two years since they had commencement [in-person], so I’m super honored,” Petty said.
Petty began attending GSU in 2016. She took a break from in-class schooling and had 11 credits to complete when she decided to resume working on her degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.
When asked why she wanted to return at age 57, Petty who now lives and works in Durham, N.C., replied, “Why not?”
“Anything is possible. I wish I had this energy in my youth, but I’ve been blessed to have a great career as a medical coder. I was a consultant. I’ve traveled to different countries and to remote places in the United States.”
Petty said Governors State has a special place in her heart — especially as a nontraditional student.
“Whether you’re 18 years old, middle-aged, a senior, I think GSU represents a variety of people. My story is not any different than someone who wants to start out now. You have to have the mindset to do it,” she said.
“My speech is called ‘Still I Rise.’ I want to encourage our students. We have endured so much, from the pandemic to separations to whatever. No matter what happens in your life, continue to move forward with your determination to graduate in spite of situations that may happen to you,” she said.
Brassea said he has spent a long time working on the speech he will deliver at the evening commencement ceremony for GSU’s College of Health and Human Services and College of Education graduates.
Given the importance of that day, he said he wants to get it right.
Early on, he will quote the famous scientist Albert Einstein, who once said, “Logic will get you from A to Z. Imagination will get you everywhere.”
That comment “resonates” with Brassea.
“That’s something personal I feel,” he says. “It’s about degrees and stuff, but it’s about the bigger picture, how you do things, how you get through stuff. That’s why I put it in the beginning.”
He’s grateful to university officials for selecting him.
“I want to be able to motivate at least one person in the room. Maybe a potential college student one day. Also, it’s a good opportunity for me to give back, family, professors, all the people at GSU, to say ‘thank you’ in a different way.”
He is the first in his immediate family to attend college. At first, he studied elementary education, thinking he’d become a teacher. But he changed to major in social work.
“It was easy because I felt I needed a change. It was challenging for me because I was in my last semester at my community college [Prairie State],” he said.
“I kind of realized I wanted to be outside of four walls. I knew I wanted to help people, a calling to help others and be there for others. That’s when I was introduced to social work, and it’s kind of dawned on me that it’s a better option for me.”
Brassea, 26, lives in Hazel Crest. After earning his master’s degree in social work, his future is wide open.
He is thinking of working in a school setting for year before returning to college to work on his doctorate.
Brassea confessed he is feeling a tad nervous at the prospect of speaking before so many people at commencement.
“I’ve said this year I wanted to do things that take me out of my comfort zone,” he said. “This is one of them. I’m nervous, but I’m also very excited.”