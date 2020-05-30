CRESCENT CITY — The Crescent City Grade School Class of 2020 will be honored with a golf cart parade June 7. The parade will begin at 4 p.m. at Crescent-Iroquois High School, 600 South St., Crescent City. All residents, family and friends are invited to line up along the parade route to celebrate the students.
Jody Munsterman will play “Pomp and Circumstance” at CCGS and a Crescent-Iroquois Fire Protection District will provide a fire truck escort.
This year’s graduates are:
• Gavin Krumpe, son of Dan and Linette Krumpe, of Crescent City
• Nathan “Nate” Massey, son of Craig and Julie Massey, of rural Watseka
• Haven Meyer, daughter of Hanns and Ginger Meyer, of rural Watseka
• Blake Ritzma, son of Dylan and Jennifer Hendry, of Crescent City
• Clay Smith, son of Jason and Darcey Smith, of rural Watseka
• Jenny Twiggs, daughter of Kristal Twiggs, of Centralia, and Ryan and Elizabeth Maxfield, of Crescent City
Starting at CIHS, the group will travel south to South Street, then go west until it turns north onto Colfax. From Colfax, the parade will travel to Florida Drive, then head south on Church Street, and turn west onto Albrecht. Once the line gets to Colfax, the group will turn south, head east.
