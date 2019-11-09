Morgan Jo Gill, of Bourbonnais, has accepted an invitation of lifetime membership in The National Society of Collegiate Scholars, an honor society for achieving collegiate students.
Gill is in the final year of the social work program at Governors State University in University Park. The NSCS is an honors organization that recognizes students during and after their college careers.
