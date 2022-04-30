Foundation awards $45,000 in 4-H scholarships Apr 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Illinois 4-H Foundation recently honored several 4-H members with $1,000 scholarships for their exceptional skills.Among the local recipients are:-- Zoe Ault, of Kankakee County, for her work in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and robotics research and study.-- Libby Larkin, of Livingston County, for her work in helping her community make healthy living and nutrition decisions.-- Audra Spielman, of Grundy County, for her work in natural resources and environmental sciences stewardship. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: 'Everything has changed' Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: 'Everything has changed' Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: April 2, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Apr 2, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people.