Donald Fordahl, of Manteno, has been named to the honor roll at honor roll at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
Trending Stories
Articles
- KLASEY: Remembering the Redwood Inn
- Patrice Barnes
- Billy Tucker
- BBCHS students named on honor roll
- Death notices: April 6, 2020
- Steven Haynes
- Kankakee County at 76 confirmed coronavirus cases, while Illinois at 11,256
- Kankakee Co. infection rate third highest in state
- COVID-19 rules unlikely to ease by April’s end
- UPDATED: Third COVID-19 death announced in Kankakee County
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!