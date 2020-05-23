Marianne Florido, of Watseka, was named to the dean's list at Lakeview College of Nursing.
Trending Stories
Articles
- Authorities ID body found in car that crashed into Kankakee River
- U.S. Route 45/52 to be closed for three weeks
- 'Freedom is important!' Hundreds rally in Kankakee to oppose stay-at-home order
- Eight area coaches honored with IBCA awards
- Rowing the rows: Farmers make best of bad situation
- Police: 2 men concealed the death of a Manteno man
- Flooded roadways throughout the county, more rain coming
- Kathy JoAnne Miller
- Obituary Recap: May 16, 2020
- David Guimond
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!